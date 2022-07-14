Police investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte.

The investigation is happening in the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane.

Police confirmed the investigation on Thursday evening.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Related: Woman shot, killed after robbery at ATM in Charlotte’s University City area

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.