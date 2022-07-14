NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating homicide in northwest Charlotte

The investigation is taking place in the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday in northwest Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte.

The investigation is happening in the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane.

Police confirmed the investigation on Thursday evening.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

