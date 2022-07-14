‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A natural gas odor throughout the city of Charlotte is leading to a high number of 911 calls, officials said.

Piedmont Natural Gas later reported that while there are no leaks, the smell is coming from mercaptan tanks that were destroyed by a local company. Mercaptan is an odorant added to natural gas to make it easier to detect.

NATURAL GAS ODOR UPDATE: We’re aware of natural gas reports in #CLT. At this time, there are no natural gas leaks on our system. The widespread odor was caused by destruction of mercaptan tanks by a local company. We’re continuing to work with local authorities. pic.twitter.com/sxcTegXiIq — Piedmont Natural Gas (@PiedmontNG) July 14, 2022

“Mercaptan does not pose a danger or require evacuation. Piedmont injects mercaptan into natural gas to give it a distinctive smell of rotten eggs, making it easy to detect. Natural gas by itself has no smell,” Piedmont officials said.

They added that Piedmont, in coordination with fire crews and city officials, discovered that an environmental company near uptown Charlotte was destroying mercaptan tanks that were mistakenly reported empty, causing the widespread odor.

According to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, a weather phenomenon known as an inversion is keeping the odor close to the surface, making it easy to smell.

“There is no need to report this odor unless you have a medical emergency or you feel that this odor is coming from your home or building,” according to an alert from emergency officials.

#CMPD Telecommunicators are receiving a high volume of 9-1-1 calls about a strong gasoline smell across the Charlotte area. This is due to a weather event. PLEASE do not call 9-1-1 about this. It is preventing other people with emergencies from reaching 9-1-1. #clt #cltnews — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 14, 2022

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the gas odor led to the evacuation of the county courthouse. It was later cleared by the Charlotte Fire Department.

ALERT: Gas smell reported downtown. @MeckCounty courthouse was evacuated but cleared by @charlottefire MCSO field deputies are assisting with traffic on East 4th street. — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) July 14, 2022

The Charlotte Fire Department began sending out emergency notifications about the smell around 10 a.m. Thursday and said they were experiencing a high 911 call volume. Emergency officials noted those calls started coming in at 8:45 a.m.

Emergency management staff went on to say the National Weather Service confirmed a weather inversion was causing the odor, or rather was keeping the odor from being dispersed throughout the atmosphere so that no one would smell it.

An inversion happens when warm air traps cold air below it. Since the cold air has nowhere to go it holds smells close to the ground, making them more extreme; in this case, it was that natural gas smell.

Recap of what unfolded around #clt this AM:

-There was no gas leak

-Aging Mercaptan tanks were being dismantled

-Mercaptan is a harmless, foul-odor additive to natural gas (otherwise has no smell)

-Temperature inversion allowed for the smell to spread

-No harm/air quality issues pic.twitter.com/jOHTSy4lbT — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 14, 2022

“We were like, ‘What is that smell? Why do we smell gas?’ Then I went to go get coffee on Central and another person told me the same thing, that they could smell it off of Seventh. So I was like, ‘Where is this coming from and why does it smell like onions in my car?’” resident Reyana Radcliff said. “But apparently it’s everywhere; you can smell it everywhere.”

As of 11:40 a.m., Medic had responded to at least 20 calls related to the incident. No transports for life-threatening injuries were reported.

Customers with questions or concerns should call Piedmont Natural Gas at (800) 752-7504. Anyone who smells natural gas in their home or business should immediately call (800) 752-7504 or 911.

