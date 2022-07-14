NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

Health officials said the best protection against severe illness is vaccines and booster shots.
Health experts are pointing the blame at the BA.5 Omicron variant, which some call the ninja variant.
By WBTV Web Staff and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina is closely tracking COVID-19 cases as they trend upward again.

Health experts are pointing the blame at the BA.5 Omicron variant, which some call the ninja variant.

A map from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows that in the last week, 18 counties are in orange, which is considered “high risk” when it comes to the coronavirus.

Mecklenburg County and most counties in the WBTV viewing area are yellow, the “medium risk” category.

Several N.C. counties are considered "high risk" when it comes to COVID-19 cases.
Several N.C. counties are considered "high risk" when it comes to COVID-19 cases.(Source: N.C. Department of Health and Human Services)

Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health says the new variant is the primary strain of COVID-19 in the Charlotte area. Those fully vaccinated can get it, as well as those who have had COVID-19 before.

Still, health officials said the best protection against severe illness is vaccines and booster shots.

“The reason we are not seeing as steep of an uptick in hospitalizations as we’ve seen in the past is because our vaccines are doing a better job at protecting us from severe disease,” Passaretti said.

The doctor added that vaccines are being developed to target Omicron variants, with hopes of releasing them in the fall.

The Food and Drug Administration just authorized Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults.

Related: US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off, it’ll be the fourth vaccine on the markets.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed near a University City ATM early...
Woman shot, killed after robbery at ATM in Charlotte’s University City area
Huntersville SWAT Standoff
Suspect apprehended after standoff with Huntersville Police, SWAT team
One person was killed after a home exploded in the Ballantyne neighborhood in 2019.
Neighbors of Ballantyne home that exploded 3 years ago suing State Farm
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
An example of a cat with feline panleukopenia.
Deadly virus affecting cats confirmed at CMPD Animal Care & Control

Latest News

‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been...
New omicron subvariant BA.5 primary COVID-19 strain
Salisbury has made the list for the past three years in the 100 to 499-employee category. This...
City of Salisbury receives top Healthiest Employer honor
WBTV's 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' blood drive happens this week.
‘It saves lives’: Teen credits infusions with killing cancer, encourages blood donations