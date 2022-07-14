NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntersville SWAT Standoff
Suspect apprehended after standoff with Huntersville Police, SWAT team
Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed near a University City ATM early...
Woman shot, killed after robbery at ATM in Charlotte’s University City area
Apartments in Uptown Charlotte
Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
One person was killed after a home exploded in the Ballantyne neighborhood in 2019.
Neighbors of Ballantyne home that exploded 3 years ago suing State Farm

Latest News

Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 22 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Shark bite survivor goes home after 3 weeks in hospital
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks in this file photo. A judge denied Bannon's...
Judge again denies Steve Bannon bid to delay his trial next week
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
The flag-draped casket bearing the remains of Hershel W. “Woody” Williams is carried by joint...
Congress honors last WWII Medal of Honor recipient with rare salute