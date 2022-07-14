NC DHHS Flu
Natural gas odor around Charlotte believed to be result of weather event, officials say

City and county officials said they are working Piedmont Natural Gas to determine the source of the odor.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A natural gas odor throughout the city of Charlotte is leading to a high number of 911 calls, officials said.

According to information Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, a weather phenomenon known as an inversion is keeping the odor close to the surface, making it easy to smell.

City and county officials said they are working Piedmont Natural Gas to determine the source of the odor.

“There is no need to report this odor unless you have a medical emergency or you feel that this odor is coming from your home or building,” according to an alert from emergency officials.

Information from the National Weather Service says a temperature inversion is a layer in the atmosphere in which air temperature increases with height.

Since warm air rises, air under the inversion cannot escape because it is cooler than farther aloft, and smoke and pollution get trapped, according to the NWS.

