Mother of 7-year-old killed in drunk-driver crash releases pictures of lost son

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The mother of a young boy who was killed over the weekend is releasing pictures to make a statement about the hard truth of drunk driving.

Max Shanks, a 7-year-old and rising first-grader from Matthews, was in the car with his family on Sunday afternoon when a drunk driver hit them from behind while traveling more than 100 mph on I-77 in Chester County, S.C.

The boy’s mother said the SUV then flipped several times. She, along with her husband and other son, were transported to the hospital with injuries. Max died in the crash.

Max’s mother and brother were treated and released. His father remains in the hospital and faces a long road of recovery, although he is showing progress each day.

She insists that her son is more than a headline.

Earlier in the week Max’s extended family members released pictures of his family to make a statement about innocent people being hurt, or even worse yet, killed, by drunk drivers. His mother wasn’t ready for the public posts and had the pictures taken down.

Now, she is ready for the truth about drunk driving to be shared, and provided pictures of Max and his family.

Max’s family wants you to know that there is no excuse for drunk driving, and their lives have been irrevocably changed. But it’s also not just about them, his mother said. It’s a bigger picture problem.

Let her son’s face be about making sure our community is safe. Drunk driving doesn’t have to happen. Innocent people like Max and his father don’t have to be hurt.

Just remember, the story is not “Accused Drunk Driver Hits an SUV.” Rather it’s “This Beloved 7-Year-Old is Why Drunk Driving Must Stop.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses and medical bills.

The family is asking for continued thoughts as they live in the aftermath of the situation.

