Law enforcement searching for suspect tied to missing Conover man last seen a year ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a missing Catawba County man appears to be over after an extensive crime scene search at a home, garnered enough evidence for a warrant to be issued.

Anthony John Jaworsky was last seen with his family in the Conover area more than a year ago. His vehicle located was along I-40 in Iredell County. Investigators spent much of the past two days combing through the property of a home in Hilderbran.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding Anthony John Jaworsky. (Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

According to reports, clues found lead them in the right direction.

When the crime scene tape went up, the director of Kiddie Kampus Learning Center – a daycare center located steps away – was inundated with calls from frantic parents concerned about what was happening in the area. Several other businesses I talked to had the same concerns.

After an extensive search of a property along Curley’s Fish Camp Road by officials, warrants were sworn out for 24-year-old Mark Anthony Ortiz.

He’s being sought for felonious disposal of a body and obstruction of justice.

Many details were left out including how the victim may have died, or if further charges that may be pending. People around here say they’re still worried since Ortiz has not been caught.

“I had parents texting me like hey – what’s going down below? There’s a lot of police, we see people in SBI shirts. Do you know anything? And asking if their kids and their facility was safe,” said Joy Finney, director of Kiddie Kampus.

Anyone with information should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading to an arrest may receive a cash reward.

