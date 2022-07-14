Huntersville Police, SWAT team in standoff with barricaded suspect
The incident began just before 6 p.m. in a neighborhood on Damson Drive and Old Statesville Road.
HUNTERSVILLE N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department is in a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
Officers responded to a home in the Plum Creek neighborhood just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to serve felony warrants for a man’s arrest.
When officers arrived, the man fled into his home and refused to come out.
A regional SWAT team was called in to assist and to help in making contact with the suspect. As of 8:30 p.m. authorities had yet to make contact with him.
Neighbors were evacuated for safety reasons, but police say there is not a threat to the community.
Police say the man’s warrants range from domestic incidents to property-related crimes.
The scene is near Damson Drive and Old Statesville Road.
More information will be provided when available.
