Gaston County announces grant to aid homeless veterans through VFW Post

The grant will provide $100,000 to the Post to help veterans struggling with homelessness.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Government announced Thursday that VFW Post 9337 will receive a $100,000 grant to help veterans struggling with homelessness.

The money can be used for housing-related expenses, including rent, utilities, hotel stays or mortgage payment assistance. Food assistance is also included in the program.

VFW Post 9337 Commander Charles McGinnis said the Post is committed to providing financial assistance to veterans who are either or are on the brink of being homeless.

“We are excited about the opportunity this grant provides to help us enhance the services we are already providing to our veteran community,” McGinnis said. “Having the County’s financial support will make a substantial difference in the type of aid we provide.”

Board of Commissioners Vice Chairman Bob Hovis said the grant was structured in a way to ensure the money was used appropriately, with payments made to vendors and service providers but not to individuals.

“This is not a blank check,” Hovis said. “The rules of the grant and the reporting requirements ensure that the money the VFW Post provides is going where it needs to help directly address the problem of homelessness among our veteran community.”

Dallas Township Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said the grant is in line with the recommendations of the Intergovernmental and Interagency Task Force on Homelessness.

“The VFW Post has existing relationships with many of these veterans in need,” Commissioner Ronnie Worley said. “We’re doing the most with our resources by connecting our funding to the folks who already have the boots on the ground to begin immediately helping people.”

For information about applying for the grant funding, contact McGinnis by calling VFW Post 9337 at 704-864-7321.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

