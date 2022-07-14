NC DHHS Flu
Former Davidson Co. deputy who robbed Rockwell bank in 2018 now charged with robbing Salisbury bank on Wednesday

Jeffrey Dean Athey, 55, as he waited in court to make a first appearance on a bank robbery charge in 2018.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who robbed a bank in Rockwell in 2018 has now been charged with robbing another bank in Salisbury.

Police in Salisbury say Jeffrey Dean Athey, 55, robbed the F & M Bank on Avalon Drive just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They say Athey walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. Athey did not show or imply that he had a weapon, according to police.

Once Athey was given the money, he went outside and got in his pickup truck. When police arrived they say he was still sitting in the truck in the parking lot. Athey was arrested without incident and the money was recovered.

Athey was charged with common law robbery and jailed under a bond of $75,000.

Athey is a former deputy with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery in 2018 happened at the F & M Bank in the 400 block of West Main Street in Rockwell just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, 2018. According to Rockwell police, Athey walked into the bank and pulled out a black Glock 42 handgun. He then told the clerk he needed money.

Athey left the bank in a silver Mustang after receiving an “undisclosed amount of cash” from the bank teller, police said. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said he was taken into custody near the intersection of Hwy 52 and Crescent Rd within five minutes of the 911 call.

Rockwell Police say all the money taken during the robbery was recovered.

Athey was fired from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest. Athey had worked for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office for “several” years according to former Sheriff David Grice, and once worked in private security for DynCorp International in Iraq and Afghanistan.

According to court documents released after the Rockwell robbery, Athey was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Those records also showed that Athey had “built a concrete bunker in his mother’s house, outfitted with bells and cans to alert him if someone was entering or approaching.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

