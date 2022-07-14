NC DHHS Flu
Floodwaters close main road in Mint Hill after heavy rain Wednesday night

Bartlett Road was shut down after water flowed over it after heavy rains.
Heavy rain forced Bartlett Road to be shut down after the roadway became flooded.
Heavy rain forced Bartlett Road to be shut down after the roadway became flooded.(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A period of heavy rain led to flooding in Mint Hill Wednesday night.

Officers from the Mint Hill Police Department closed Bartlett Road after the floodwaters covered the street.

“The water was flowing real rapidly. It was probably about four inches deep in the deepest part, which can easily take a good-sized vehicle off the road,” Captain John Rowell with the Mint Hill Police Department said.

Because of the flooding, Bartlett Road was impassable and some driveways along the road were completely flooded.

Rowell said the high floodwaters were something he had never seen in Mint Hill.

“I was raised in Mint Hill. This is quite an unusual event for us,” the police captain said. “We have areas in town that are generally prone to some localized flooding when it rains extremely heavy, but nothing to this extent down in this area.”

Rowell said it’s been a wet week for people who live in the Mint Hill area and he thinks the relentless rain has had an impact.

“Saturday we had another real big deluge where we had some localized flooding in our normal spots, but not down in this area, but the ground is really saturated up in this area,” he explained.

The police captain advised drivers to avoid areas that appear to have been flooded.

“If you can’t see the road, turn around and go the other way because you never know what debris is floating in there, if the road is washed out or anything like that,” said Rowell.

The road reopened to drivers shortly before 9 p.m.

