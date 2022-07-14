NC DHHS Flu
First Alert through the weekend with daily chances for late day storms

Some storms may be strong to severe.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued through Sunday, with the daily chance for late-day storms. Any storm that develops may contain damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and cause localized flooding issues.

  • First Alert through Sunday: Daily chances for late-day storms
  • High temperatures stay around 90 degrees
  • Isolated to scattered storms, with lower 90s early next week

Isolated storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening, with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Friday through the weekend.

Isolated to scattered storms continue for early next week, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for late-day storms this week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

