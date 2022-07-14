First Alert through the weekend, with daily chances for late day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued through Sunday, with the daily chance for late-day storms. Any storm that develops may contain damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and cause localized flooding issues.

High temperatures stay around 90 degrees

Isolated to scattered storms, with lower 90s early next week

Isolated storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening, with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Many folks have been smelling a rotten egg smell around Charlotte, which was caused by MERCAPTAN tanks being destroyed today; mercaptan is a compound injected into natural gas, which gives the rotten egg smell. There are no natural gas leaks detected. pic.twitter.com/6wfT9NYBlT — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) July 14, 2022

Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Friday through the weekend.

Isolated to scattered storms continue for early next week, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Stay weather aware for late-day storms this week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

