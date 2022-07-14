First Alert through the weekend, with daily chances for late-day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued through Sunday, with daily chances for late-day storms. Any storm that develops may contain damaging winds, frequent lightning and hail, and could cause localized flooding issues. Make sure you keep up with the latest WBTV forecast, yet I would not cancel outdoor plans.

First Alert through Sunday: Daily chances for late-day storms.

High temperatures stay around 90 degrees.

Isolated to scattered storms, with lower 90s early next week.

Isolated storms will be possible into this evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from around 70 degrees for the piedmont, to around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered rain and storms possible late in the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Forecasting the next few days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Any storm that develops may contain gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail. Not everyone will receive rain and storms, but folks that do have a storm could see some localized flooding issues.

A First Alert continues through Sunday, with daily chances for scattered storms that may impact your outdoor activities at times this weekend. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

Isolated to scattered storms continue for early next week, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Be sure to stay weather-aware for late-day storms this week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.