First Alert continues through the weekend for chance of showers, storms

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out with some areas of patchy fog, we are looking at another hot and humid day with chances for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.

  • First Alert Today: Hot and humid, showers and storms
  • First Alert Friday: Partly sunny, PM scattered showers and storms
  • First Alert Saturday: Partly sunny, PM scattered showers and storms.
Highs Thursday afternoon will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to lower 90s across the Piedmont.(Source: WBTV)

The combination of a cold front, heat, and high humidity will lead to more chances for widely scattered showers this afternoon. For the mountains and the foothills only a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but for the Piedmont there will be higher chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs this afternoon will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to the lower 90s across the Piedmont.

Showers and thunderstorms with develop late in the afternoon on Friday, so we have another First Alert in place. The storms will be hit-or-miss, and highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We will also carry First Alerts into the weekend for afternoon thunderstorms which could lead to periods of frequent lightning and heavy downpours; expect highs near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

The start of next week looks unsettled with more chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

