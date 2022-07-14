NC DHHS Flu
Dragon Boat Festival requesting donations for Rowan Helping Ministries

Rowan Chamber popular annual event happening Saturday, July 23
There are 32 teams registered for this event, with an estimated attendance of over 3,000.(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber’s Dragon Boat Festival Committee is requesting donations for Rowan Helping Ministries at its event on Sat., July 23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake (6480 Long Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC).  

Spectators are invited to bring a box or canned good non-perishable item for Rowan Helping Ministries (RHM).  There are 32 teams registered for this event, with an estimated attendance of over 3,000.

“As a RHM board member, I know their food pantry is extremely low. With children out of school for the summer months, it’s important to provide food for families in need,” said Daniel Matangira, Dragon Boat Festival Chair. Matangira continued, “RHM will provide a trailer for Dragon Boat participants to place their donations and they will pick up the trailer after the event. There is no charge to attend the Dragon Boat Festival, so this will be considered your optional donation item to help our community.”

The event is FREE to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. However, no pets, coolers nor outside food will be allowed as local food and beverage vendors will have an array of offerings. Parking is $5 per car and is available in adjacent lots to the Shrine Club. Novant Health Rowan Medical Center is providing trolley rides between the parking areas and the Shrine Club property.

Dragon Boat Festival Schedule on Sat., July 23:

8 a.m.           Spectator gates open & vendors ready for business

9 a.m.          Opening ceremonies, Dragon Boat races begin

12 noon        Lunch break with Drummer Parade and entertainment

Novant Health Workplace Wellness Award Presentation

1 p.m.          Semi-finals races

2 p.m.          Championship race

3:30 p.m.     Awards ceremony

ABOUT THE COMPETITON:

Pan Am Dragon Boat oversees the competition and provides each team with all the necessary equipment (boat, paddles, life vests). Teams learn how to paddle during an introductory practice session. Each team has 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female), and a drummer. On race day, each team will compete in three heats on a 300m straight course.

Dragon Boat racing is a 2,300-year-old tradition from Ancient China with 45′ sleek boats donned with dragon heads, tails, and scales that seat 20 paddlers each. Colorful drummers sit in the bow pounding the drum to the beat of the paddlers’ stroke, and a steersperson stands in the stern guiding the team down the water racecourse.

For more information, please contact the Rowan Chamber at info@rowanchamber.com or 704.633.4221 or follow us at #DragonBoatsRowan2022 and check out our website https://rowanchamberdragonboat.org/

