NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Crop art of ‘Stranger Things’ character pops up in Indiana field

Eddie Munson crop art
Eddie Munson crop art(Stranger Things YouTube)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - A Kansas City artist has left his mark in an Indiana field.

Social media profiles for the Netflix show Stranger Things have shared drone video of the work by Stan Herd.

Herd says his son and some locals helped with the project, which took about 10 days.

It’s of season four character Eddie Munson. The music in the video is the song Master of Puppets by Metallica, which is the song Eddie plays during a pretty epic scene of the show.

The posts don’t give an exact location, other than Hawkins, Indiana. That’s the made up town the show is based in.

The one acre piece of art is impressive. It’s of Eddie throwing up devil horns while wearing his Hellfire Club shirt. The bottom includes the message “Eddie Munson 4 Ever.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The strong odor was noticed across the Charlotte area Thursday morning, including in Plaza...
‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.
Huntersville SWAT Standoff
Suspect apprehended after standoff with Huntersville Police, SWAT team
Jeffrey Dean Athey, 55, as he waited in court to make a first appearance on a bank robbery...
Former Davidson Co. deputy who robbed Rockwell bank in 2018 now charged with robbing Salisbury bank on Wednesday

Latest News

Garth Brooks, seen here performing at The 51st Annual CMA Awards, will be at Bank of America...
Road closures begin Friday morning for Garth Brooks shows at Bank of America Stadium
Changes to CATS routes are expected as the public transit system continues to deal with a large...
CATS set to make changes to bus routes as driver absences continue
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
An entire engine block was seen ripped out of a car following the crash.
One hurt after car crashes into tree in south Charlotte
An entire engine block was seen ripped out of a car following the crash.
One hurt after car crashes into tree in south Charlotte