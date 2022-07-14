Concord man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, eluding police

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle and eluded police throughout the night, according to documents from the Concord Police Department.

Matthew James Oglesby, 38, allegedly stole a vehicle Wednesday night and fled from police.

On Thursday morning police received a call regarding a suspicious person at 238 Franklin Ave. Police identified him as the same person that fled the night before.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, Oglesby took off running in order to avoid contact with authorities.

Officers then formed a perimeter and began a K-9 track to locate the suspect.

Another caller saw him inside a fenced area at the same address, attempting to get into a shed. When police attempted to make contact with him, he jumped the fence and began a foot chase toward Kerr Street.

Police say Oglesby surrendered near Kerr Street and was arrested.

He is facing multiple charges, including felony auto theft and felony speeding while attempting to elude arrest. He also had fugitive warrants stemming from Chesterfield, S.C.

Oglesby was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail, where he received a $45,000 bond.

