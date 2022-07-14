NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Concord man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, eluding police

A 38-year-old was arrested Thursday morning after fleeing from police the night before.
Matthew James Oglesby, 38, was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing police.
Matthew James Oglesby, 38, was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing police.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle and eluded police throughout the night, according to documents from the Concord Police Department.

Matthew James Oglesby, 38, allegedly stole a vehicle Wednesday night and fled from police.

On Thursday morning police received a call regarding a suspicious person at 238 Franklin Ave. Police identified him as the same person that fled the night before.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, Oglesby took off running in order to avoid contact with authorities.

Officers then formed a perimeter and began a K-9 track to locate the suspect.

Another caller saw him inside a fenced area at the same address, attempting to get into a shed. When police attempted to make contact with him, he jumped the fence and began a foot chase toward Kerr Street.

Police say Oglesby surrendered near Kerr Street and was arrested.

He is facing multiple charges, including felony auto theft and felony speeding while attempting to elude arrest. He also had fugitive warrants stemming from Chesterfield, S.C.

Oglesby was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail, where he received a $45,000 bond.

Related: Chase in Rowan County ends with car in High Rock Lake

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The strong odor was noticed across the Charlotte area Thursday morning, including in Plaza...
‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
Huntersville SWAT Standoff
Suspect apprehended after standoff with Huntersville Police, SWAT team
Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed near a University City ATM early...
Woman shot, killed after robbery at ATM in Charlotte’s University City area
FILE - In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home...
South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region
One person was killed after a home exploded in the Ballantyne neighborhood in 2019.
Neighbors of Ballantyne home that exploded 3 years ago suing State Farm

Latest News

There are 32 teams registered for this event, with an estimated attendance of over 3,000.
Dragon Boat Festival requesting donations for Rowan Helping Ministries
On Aug. 2, viewer and photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram)...
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs New York City apartment rates
Sellers in the Charlotte Regional Farmer's Market said the smell wasn't noticed there, but many...
‘The smell, the smell was horrible.’ Folks in Charlotte react to the unpleasant odor that permeated the city on Thursday
Science behind the stink: What is a temperature inversion?