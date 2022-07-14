Chase in Rowan County ends with car in High Rock Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was already in hot water for leading law enforcement on a chase, ended up in more water after driving his car off the end of the road and into High Rock Lake.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. They had tried to stop Dustin Lee Blanken, 34, in the 8800 block of Statesville Blvd. on a registration violation. The chase continued until Blanken drove off the end of Harris Point Road and into the water.

Deputies say they were able to apprehend Blanken after he first tried to swim away. He was charged with giving fictitious information to police, failure to appear, and felony flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $27,000.

