NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Aaron Collier passes away the day after his 12th birthday

People from around Ashe County posted birthday messages for Aaron.
Aaron Collier with his grandmother and aunt.
Aaron Collier with his grandmother and aunt.(Family photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Aaron Collier celebrated his 12th birthday yesterday. July 12. Ashe County showed up to celebrate.

As I was getting ready to post about the support for Aaron, I got notice that Aaron had died.

Less than 24 hours after his birthday, his grandmother said he went off to a better place.

In the last week alone we’ve had two updates on Aaron’s battle with the nasty bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

It started in his leg but metastasized.

Knowing that, businesses, churches, friends and neighbors posted “Happy Birthday” messages all over the county with banners, poster boards and inspirational messages. I’ll put pictures below in comments.

Thoughts to Aaron’s family, in particular his grandmother, Cathy Campbell, who was his legal guardian, support network, caregiver and No. 1 fan.

- Molly

The community wished Aaron Collier a happy birthday with signs across Ashe County.
The community wished Aaron Collier a happy birthday with signs across Ashe County.(Family photo)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Aug. 2, viewer and photographer Tyler Tarbet (@tylertarbet_photography on Instagram)...
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs New York City apartment rates
The strong odor was noticed across the Charlotte area Thursday morning, including in Plaza...
‘Why does it smell like onions in my car?’: Odor around Charlotte caused by additive to natural gas, officials say
WBTV's 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' blood drive happens this week.
‘It saves lives’: Teen credits infusions with killing cancer, encourages blood donations
WBTV's 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' blood drive happens this week.
‘It saves lives’: Teen credits infusions with killing cancer, encourages blood donations