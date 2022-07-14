Aaron Collier passes away the day after his 12th birthday

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Aaron Collier celebrated his 12th birthday yesterday. July 12. Ashe County showed up to celebrate.

As I was getting ready to post about the support for Aaron, I got notice that Aaron had died.

Less than 24 hours after his birthday, his grandmother said he went off to a better place.

In the last week alone we’ve had two updates on Aaron’s battle with the nasty bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

It started in his leg but metastasized.

Knowing that, businesses, churches, friends and neighbors posted “Happy Birthday” messages all over the county with banners, poster boards and inspirational messages. I’ll put pictures below in comments.

Thoughts to Aaron’s family, in particular his grandmother, Cathy Campbell, who was his legal guardian, support network, caregiver and No. 1 fan.

- Molly

The community wished Aaron Collier a happy birthday with signs across Ashe County. (Family photo)

