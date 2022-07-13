NC DHHS Flu
Two more arrested for a total of 6 arrests in Hickory homicide

In total, six suspects have now been arrested for the June 13 homicide at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments.
Hickory homicide scene
Hickory homicide scene(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two more suspects were arrested in connection with a Hickory murder that took place in June, police say.

On July 1, 21-year-old Aunshae Conley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for murder in connection to the death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn. On July 12, a 17-year-old was charged with the murder of Blackburn.

In total, six suspects have now been arrested for the June 13 homicide at Blue Ridge Heights Apartments.

Five of the suspects arrested have been juveniles. Conley is the only suspect older than 17.

On June 17, police arrested three 16-year-olds. A few days later, a 15-year-old was arrested.

