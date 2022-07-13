NC DHHS Flu
Suspect in Charlotte homicide arrested in Texas

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in south Charlotte in June.

Jeferson Josue Landaverde-Cantareno was found dead inside of a car along the 300 block of Branchview Drive June 21. Another person who was shot inside the car was found a short distance away but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police identified Noe Raul Chinchilla as the suspect. He was found and arrested in Austin, Texas.

CMPD traveled to Texas to interview him. He currently remains in the custody of Travis County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Barnett is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

