South Carolina men sentenced for defrauding Lowe’s stores across the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three men from South Carolina were sentenced to prison by a district judge on Wednesday after they carried out a scheme to defraud Lowe’s of more than $450,000 from August 2019 to March 2020.

Bobby Cherry, 58, of Manning, S.C., Russell Leroy Calvin, 43, of Sumter, S.C., and Michael Marcel Montgomery, 48, of Sumter, S.C., received sentences.

According to documents and court hearings, Cherry, Calvin and Montgomery all engaged in a conspiracy to defraud Lowe’s stores across the southeastern United States.

The three men and other co-conspirators created business accounts for fraudulent landscaping and home improvement companies at the stores, passed fictitious and worthless checks to fund the fraudulent accounts, and then purchased expensive landscaping equipment and other items using the account funds.

In total, the conspirators opened more than 30 fraudulent accounts, which were used to obtain more than $450,000 in fraudulently purchased goods.

Cherry, Calvin and Montgomery made purchases at stores in Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, Lincoln, Cleveland and Iredell counties in North Carolina, as well as stores in South Carolina and Georgia.

Cherry was ordered to serve 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Calvin was ordered to serve 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release, and Montgomery was ordered to serve 27 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In addition, the defendants were ordered to pay more than $450,000 jointly and separately as restitution.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina assisted in the investigation of the case.

