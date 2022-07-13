Rowan Learns branding unveiled throughout Downtown Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Walking around downtown Salisbury looks slightly different, thanks to new pole banners featuring our local educational institutions and the Rowan Education Collaborative.

The new pole banners are a visual representation of the intentional and strategic alignment between Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Catawba College, Livingstone College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with Rowan County’s elected leaders and the Rowan EDC.

”We know that education is the best investment anyone can make and our educational entities are collaborating to expand opportunity by increasing educational attainment within the county,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement & Community Relations at RCCC. “By aligning educational priorities and resources, we can prepare students for sustainable careers and better position our region for growth.”

“The new downtown pole banners clearly communicate that building a culture of learning is a priority for our county and they are a visual representation of the local educational opportunities that exist to take residents from where they are as far as they can go – to local high-tech, high-wage careers, four-year degrees, and more. We have everything you need – right at home,” Devlin said.

”At the Rowan EDC, Rowan Learns is about giving all our citizens the opportunity to learn,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “We’re grateful for our partnerships with RCCC, RSS, Catawba and Livingstone, and appreciate the wide range of opportunities they provide. From on-the-job training, to internships and apprenticeships, to self-guided certifications, in addition to the traditional two and four-year degrees, we’re committed to helping prepare members of our workforce for lifelong success.”

The Rowan EDC contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.