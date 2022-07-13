NC DHHS Flu
Crews rescue person trapped Mint Hill silo

Medic confirmed the person has life-threatening injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A rescue operation was underway Wednesday morning for a man trapped in a silo off Arlington Church Road in Mint Hill.

Medic confirmed a person was trapped in the area and that Charlotte Fire led the rescue with help from Mint Hill and Idlewild crews.

WBTV’s Sky3 was over the scene and identified the rescue operations taking place over a silo.

Medic also confirmed the person has life-threatening injuries and will be airlifted to a hospital.

