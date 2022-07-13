Crews rescue person trapped Mint Hill silo

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A rescue operation was underway Wednesday morning for a man trapped in a silo off Arlington Church Road in Mint Hill.

Medic confirmed a person was trapped in the area and that Charlotte Fire led the rescue with help from Mint Hill and Idlewild crews.

WBTV’s Sky3 was over the scene and identified the rescue operations taking place over a silo.

Medic also confirmed the person has life-threatening injuries and will be airlifted to a hospital.

