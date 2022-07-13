NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police looking for man who tried to record girl in Hawaii high school bathroom

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase...
Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.(HNN)
By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Police in Hawaii are looking for a man who they say tried to record video of a high school girl using the restroom.

According to Honolulu police, the man followed the student into the restroom at Punahou School last week.

Surveillance footage from the school shows the man loitering at the bottom of a staircase before walking up the stairs.

Upon being noticed, the man ran away, the school said.

Punahou School security said it filed a police report and warned students to be alert. Surveillance footage was also sent to families on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or make an anonymous tip to Punahou Security’s Helpline by calling (844) 513-8110.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
An example of a cat with feline panleukopenia.
Deadly virus affecting cats confirmed at CMPD Animal Care & Control
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
One person was killed after a home exploded in the Ballantyne neighborhood in 2019.
Neighbors of Ballantyne home that exploded 3 years ago suing State Farm

Latest News

WBTV first brought you this story almost two months ago, on May 20, when we reported mail is...
Fort Mill police identify mail-theft suspect, offer advice on avoiding similar incidents
Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old.
Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
A person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a CFD support vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by Charlotte Fire vehicle