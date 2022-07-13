NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating homicide in University City area in northeast Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is taking place on University City Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte’s University City area early Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is taking place on University City Boulevard. It’s in the area of a Bank of America ATM and a Mecklenburg County ABC Store.

Medic said one person was pronounced dead as the result of a shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

