Police investigating homicide in University City area in northeast Charlotte
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is taking place on University City Boulevard.
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte’s University City area early Wednesday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is taking place on University City Boulevard. It’s in the area of a Bank of America ATM and a Mecklenburg County ABC Store.
Medic said one person was pronounced dead as the result of a shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.