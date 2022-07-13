Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by Charlotte Fire vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Charlotte Fire support vehicle, the department said in a press release.

The collision happened at Dalton and Statesville avenues on Wednesday afternoon.

Medic confirmed the person’s injuries and said that the patient was transported to Atrium CMC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident.

