NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by Charlotte Fire vehicle

The collision happened at Dalton and Statesville avenues.
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
A person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a CFD support vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.(AP File Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Charlotte Fire support vehicle, the department said in a press release.

The collision happened at Dalton and Statesville avenues on Wednesday afternoon.

Medic confirmed the person’s injuries and said that the patient was transported to Atrium CMC.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident.

Related: Man charged after pedestrian killed in east Charlotte crash

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
An example of a cat with feline panleukopenia.
Deadly virus affecting cats confirmed at CMPD Animal Care & Control
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
One person was killed after a home exploded in the Ballantyne neighborhood in 2019.
Neighbors of Ballantyne home that exploded 3 years ago suing State Farm

Latest News

WBTV first brought you this story almost two months ago, on May 20, when we reported mail is...
Fort Mill police identify mail-theft suspect, offer advice on avoiding similar incidents
Corporal punishment is not allowed in Cleveland Co. Schools.
‘My opinion:’ Cleveland Co. School Board member defends Facebook post he shared displaying a paddle
The mother of a 6-year-old boy from Charlotte has been arrested nearly 25 years after he was...
Mother of 6-year-old child from Charlotte arrested nearly 25 years after his death
Cleveland County Schools
School board member under fire for reposted photo of discipline paddle