Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by Charlotte Fire vehicle
The collision happened at Dalton and Statesville avenues.
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Charlotte Fire support vehicle, the department said in a press release.
The collision happened at Dalton and Statesville avenues on Wednesday afternoon.
Medic confirmed the person’s injuries and said that the patient was transported to Atrium CMC.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident.
Related: Man charged after pedestrian killed in east Charlotte crash
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.