Officials requesting public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old from Mooresville

The girl has been missing since July 1.
Courtney McMullen was last seen leaving her home July 1.
Courtney McMullen was last seen leaving her home July 1.(Mooresville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Mooresville Police Department are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Courtney McMullen has been missing since July 1, when she left her home during the daytime, but did not return. She was reported missing on July 4.

Police say the girl has a history of running away, and may be in the Huntersville or Cornelius areas.

She is described as a Black female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has medium-length black hair that was braided when she left her home.

Police ask that anyone with any information about McMullen’s whereabouts contact the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311, or Det. R. Rodriguez at 704-658-9029.

