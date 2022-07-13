Neighbors of Ballantyne home that exploded 3 years ago suing State Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On July 2, 2019, a million-dollar home on James Jack Lane in Ballantyne exploded because of a gas leak.

Rania Karam, who lived in the house, died. Her husband, Dr. Jabran was found by rescuers tracking his Apple Watch.

Barbara Coward, a neighbor said, “That day it was just a mess. It looked like a pile of toothpicks.”

The house next to the Karam’s was also badly damaged. Three years later, that has turned into a lawsuit.

Lori and Richard Campe, the couple who lived in the house next door, are suing their insurance company, State Farm.

While the company covered several expenses after damage to their home, their pool, and other property, the suit filed on June 30, claims State Farm failed to cover all their expenses following the explosion.

In the suit, the couple says they suffered at least $25,000 worth of damages.

Michael Blackman, another neighbor recalled, “It was just surprising to see a house come down that quickly and the amount of destruction it caused.”

Charlotte firefighters, who sat down with WBTV three years ago when it happened, said it was a unique rescue for them as well. They found Dr. Jabran, alive, in the rubble.

While the Campes have since moved out of this Ballantyne neighborhood, those who remain won’t forget July 2 anytime soon.

“We drive by here every day, multiple times a day. So, you’re reminded of that tragedy that that family suffered....”

State Farm provided the following statement to WBTV:

“We have not at this time been served with the document you shared with us.

As an organization, we take pride in our customer service and are committed to paying what we owe, promptly, courteously, and efficiently.

Each claim is unique and handled based on its own individual merits.

In this situation, we have been working with our customer since their loss and believe we have provided every benefit available to them within their policy.”

