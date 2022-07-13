‘My opinion:’ Cleveland Co. School Board member defends Facebook post he shared displaying a paddle

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County Schools Board of Education member is responding after receiving criticism for a post he shared on Facebook.

Just weeks ago Cleveland County School board member Danny Blanton reposted a Facebook post from another user. It showed the words “make kids great again” written on a wooden paddle with the American flag.

The post is no longer on his profile as of July 13.

Blanton says his repost wasn’t him suggesting paddles be brought into Cleveland County Schools, but rather him expressing his own opinion and agreeing it helped him when he was in school.

Corporal punishment is not allowed in Cleveland County Schools. Blanton said he is aware of this policy.

“That was my personal opinion,” he said. “That was not me saying ‘bring that thing back and we wear every kid out.’ No, absolutely no.”

One CCS parent believes the post is harmful and inappropriate.

“There are all kinds of studies now that say whooping your children doesn’t do anything good for them anyway,” parent Keri Miller said. “It causes more harm than good, but even without all of those studies, this is a man who makes decisions along with seven other people, makes decisions for thousands of children.”

There is no state law banning corporal punishment in schools; however, there is a state law that says corporal punishment can be used if the school district allows it, it can only be done with staff supervision and the child’s parent must be notified.

