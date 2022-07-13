Mother of 6-year-old child from Charlotte arrested nearly 25 years after his death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of a boy from Charlotte has been charged in connection with his death nearly 25 years after he was found dead.

William DaShawn Hamilton was found dead in Decatur, Ga. in 1999 after his mother, Teresa Ann Bailey Black, left Charlotte and returned without him.

A tip regarding William’s disappearance was called into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) from a person who knew the boy and his mother, giving new direction to the investigation.

The tipster claimed to be very close with William and Teresa when they lived in Charlotte, and described the boy as fun, witty, adventurous and intelligent.

“He liked to crack jokes,” the tipster said. “He did like to draw a lot, color, mainly read books. He didn’t want you to read to him…he wanted to read to you!”

Investigators said that William was with his mother when she left Charlotte, but when she came back, he was no longer with her. They also said that Teresa had different stories about where the boy was.

NCMEC used the tipster’s information to follow up, research, analyze and connect the dots to help investigators track down William’s family. His identity was confirmed through DNA technology.

“This case is a perfect example of why we never give up hope,” Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at NCMEC, said. “For more than two decades, a woman in Charlotte followed her gut feeling that something wasn’t right. She made phone calls, scoured the internet and talked to anybody who would listen.”

“We’re grateful she never stopped until she found that rendering of William online and gave investigators the missing piece to help solve this 23-year-old mystery,” Hartmann continued. “A huge thank you to the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office, the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office and Dekalb County Police for their hard work that brought us here today.”

Teresa Black, 45, was taken into custody near her home in Phoenix, and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

She is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

Anyone with information or who may have known William or his mother is asked to call the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office at 404-371-2444.

