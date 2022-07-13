Man charged in rape of Ohio 10-year-old who sought abortion in Indiana, reports say

NC DHHS Flu
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A suspect was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Ohio and getting her pregnant, media reports said.

Because of the abortion law in Ohio, which bans abortions after six weeks, the girl had to go to Indiana for an abortion, a story that captured national headlines and got the attention of President Joe Biden.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch and WBNS reported. The arrest happened after police said he confessed to raping the child at least twice.

The rape was reported June 22, and Fuentes was named by the victim this week, WBNS reported.

The suspect appeared in court Wednesday, was charged with one count of first-degree rape and was given a $2 million bond. He remains jailed.

The plight of a 10-year-old who had to get an abortion in another state drew the ire of Biden, who said it was an example of an “extreme” abortion restriction in some states since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Discussing abortion rights action, Biden talks about a reported case where a 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel to Indiana for an abortion after she was raped.

