Juvenile, adult charged with murder after man found dead at Transit Center

The shooting happened a mile away but the man was found at the Transit Center.
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Friday night in Uptown.
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Friday night in Uptown.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested two people in the murder of Kalen Hagins, the department announced Wednesday.

Hagins was one of two people shot June 24 at the 1000 block of West Trade Street. They were driven to the Transit Center on East Trade Street.

RELATED: One killed, another injured in shooting in Uptown Charlotte

Hagins was pronounced dead and the other person taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The arrests in his murder took place July 11 and 13.

A juvenile was charged with murder and two days later, Zachary Monroe was also charged.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

