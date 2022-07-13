First Alert Thursday through Sunday, for more rounds of storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued Thursday through Sunday, with the chance for strong to severe storms late in the day, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

First Alert Thursday through Sunday: Late day strong to severe storms possible.

Scattered rain and storms linger early next week.

High temperatures stay around 90 degrees.

Storms are expected to diminish in coverage tonight, with overnight low temperatures ranging from around 70 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area, to around 60 degrees in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for late Thursday through Sunday, with daily chances for scattered storms that may impact your outdoor activities at times. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. High temperatures will stay around 90 degrees Thursday through Sunday.

Isolated to scattered storms continue for early next week, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s.

Stay weather aware for late day storms this week.

