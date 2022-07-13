First Alert: Scattered showers, heavy thunderstorms likely this afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our break from the last week’s rain is coming to an end. Although most of the area will be dry to start off this morning, scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon hours.

First Alert: Showers and heavy thunderstorms today

Tropical humidity holds right through the weekend

Clouds and rain help keep a lid on temperatures

While the humidity level will remain sky-high, clouds and wet weather will help keep afternoon temperatures a little below the mid-July average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

A First Alert is in place as a few strong storms are likely, especially in our Foothill and Piedmont communities, this afternoon and evening.

The cold front responsible for today’s storms will stall across the region, keeping elevated storm chances in the forecast through the end of the work week. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s with lows at night dropping back to near 70 degrees.

The daily chance for scattered showers and storms will persist through the weekend and into the start of next week. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be just shy of the 70-degree mark with highs holding in the upper 80s.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

