NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered showers, heavy thunderstorms likely this afternoon

A First Alert is in place as a few strong storms are likely, especially in our Foothill and Piedmont communities, this afternoon and evening.
A First Alert is in place as a few strong storms are likely, especially in our Foothill and Piedmont communities, this afternoon and evening.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our break from the last week’s rain is coming to an end. Although most of the area will be dry to start off this morning, scattered showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon hours.

  • First Alert: Showers and heavy thunderstorms today
  • Tropical humidity holds right through the weekend
  • Clouds and rain help keep a lid on temperatures

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

While the humidity level will remain sky-high, clouds and wet weather will help keep afternoon temperatures a little below the mid-July average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

A First Alert is in place as a few strong storms are likely, especially in our Foothill and Piedmont communities, this afternoon and evening.

The cold front responsible for today’s storms will stall across the region, keeping elevated storm chances in the forecast through the end of the work week. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s with lows at night dropping back to near 70 degrees.

The daily chance for scattered showers and storms will persist through the weekend and into the start of next week. Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will be just shy of the 70-degree mark with highs holding in the upper 80s.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates and have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Jerry Wayne Overcash was charged.
Man charged in 2021 Rowan County crash that killed Salisbury woman
Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in the University City area.
Police investigating homicide in University City area in northeast Charlotte
Salisbury has made the list for the past three years in the 100 to 499-employee category. This...
City of Salisbury receives top Healthiest Employer honor
WBTV's 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' blood drive happens this week.
‘It saves lives’: Teen credits infusions with killing cancer, encourages blood donations
Mecklenburg County Public Health offering monkeypox vaccine starting Wednesday