NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Chance for scattered showers, storms the rest of the week

The cloud cover and occasional showers and thunderstorms should keep temperatures out of the 90s for the rest of the week
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cloud cover and occasional showers and thunderstorms should keep temperatures out of the 90s for the rest of the week. Once we get a break from the daily thunderstorms and see more sunshine, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s next week.

  • First Alert Rest of Today: Showers and storms
  • First Alert Thursday: Partly sunny, PM scattered showers and storms
  • First Alert Friday: Partly sunny, PM scattered showers and storms.
Wednesday Midday Update
Wednesday Midday Update(WBTV)

With a slow-moving cold front moving across our area and plenty of tropical moisture in the air, we’ll keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. For this afternoon and evening, expect showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Thursday, the cold front will stall just to our south. Most of the day will be partly sunny, warm and humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to the upper 80s across the Piedmont.

Wednesday Midday Update
Wednesday Midday Update(WBTV)

We have more First Alerts in place for Thursday and Friday. On Thursday there will be a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chances for showers at any time during the day; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the low to mid-80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Alex Murdaugh
Murder charges to be presented against Alex Murdaugh for death of wife, son
Jerry Wayne Overcash was charged.
Man charged in 2021 Rowan County crash that killed Salisbury woman
An example of a cat with feline panleukopenia.
Deadly virus affecting cats confirmed at CMPD Animal Care & Control

Latest News

Futurecast suggests a line of showers and heavy thunderstorms drifting out of the Foothills and...
First Alert: Scattered showers, heavy thunderstorms likely this afternoon
First Alert: Scattered showers, heavy thunderstorms likely this afternoon
First Alert Wednesday through Friday: Rounds of strong storms possible
First Alert Wednesday through Friday: Rounds of strong storms possible
First Alert Wednesday through Friday: Rounds of strong storms possible