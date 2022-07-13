First Alert: Chance for scattered showers, storms the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cloud cover and occasional showers and thunderstorms should keep temperatures out of the 90s for the rest of the week. Once we get a break from the daily thunderstorms and see more sunshine, temperatures will warm back into the lower 90s next week.

First Alert Rest of Today : Showers and storms

First Alert Thursday : Partly sunny, PM scattered showers and storms

First Alert Friday: Partly sunny, PM scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday Midday Update (WBTV)

With a slow-moving cold front moving across our area and plenty of tropical moisture in the air, we’ll keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend. For this afternoon and evening, expect showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

On Thursday, the cold front will stall just to our south. Most of the day will be partly sunny, warm and humid with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 80s in the mountains to the upper 80s across the Piedmont.

We have more First Alerts in place for Thursday and Friday. On Thursday there will be a chance for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chances for showers at any time during the day; expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Chances for hit-or-miss thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the low to mid-80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

