Burke County authorities serve warrant at home in missing person’s case

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and SBI served a warrant relating to a missing person’s case.

The warrant is for a search of a property located on Curley’s Fish Camp Road near Highway 70.

The identity of the missing person is not being released at this time and more information will be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.