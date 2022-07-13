NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burke County authorities serve warrant at home in missing person’s case

The warrant is for a search of a property located on Curley’s Fish Camp Road near Highway 70.
Burke County warrant
Burke County warrant(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and SBI served a warrant relating to a missing person’s case.

The warrant is for a search of a property located on Curley’s Fish Camp Road near Highway 70.

The identity of the missing person is not being released at this time and more information will be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Alex Underwood, the former Chester County sheriff, is set to be sentenced in a federal court in...
Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff sentenced after conviction in federal corruption trial
(File)
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing 7-year-old, injuring 3 others

Latest News

Youth participating in CMPD's summer program with Lowe's on skilled trade careers.
CMPD using several programs to help youth find a career; stay out of trouble
The Central Flea Market was shut down at the old Eastland mall site in February.
Flea market vendors demanding help finding new location in Charlotte months after being shut down
A study found that South Carolina is among the worst states in the nation at protecting people...
South Carolina ranks 49th out of 50 in new study ranking states medical debt collection policies
S.C. ranks 49th in nation for medical debt