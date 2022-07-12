NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

USDOT: No extra charge for children reseated next to parents on flights

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a set of actions it will take to help protect...
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a set of actions it will take to help protect air travelers.(Stanley Ip)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a set of actions it has taken to help protect airline passengers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said USDOT has published the first-ever Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights and issued a notice to airlines to seat young children with a parent free of extra charge.

“Today’s announcements are the latest steps toward ensuring an air travel system that works for everyone,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a release. “Whether you’re a parent expecting to sit together with your young children on a flight, a traveler with a disability navigating air travel, or a consumer traveling by air for the first time in a while, you deserve safe, accessible, affordable, and reliable airline service.”

The Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights is set to empower travelers with disabilities to understand their rights on flights, and to ensure U.S. and foreign airlines understand and uphold those rights.

The USDOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) also issued a notice urging U.S. airlines to allow children 13 years old and younger to be seated next to a guardian at no extra charge. The department said the announcement was made in response to complaints made about airlines separating children, some as young as 11 months old, from their parents during flights.

The department says that it will review airline policies and consumer complaints later this year and will seek potential actions if needed.

Recently, consumer complaints have risen more than 300% above pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest Air Travel Consumer Report.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Union County lake
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead after car drives off overpass
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing one
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Sound study begins to help noisy neighborhoods around CLT Douglas Airport
Sound study begins to help noisy neighborhoods around CLT Douglas Airport
Federal judge sanctions City, CMS over failure to produce documents
Charlotte car chase suspect makes second court appearance
Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff sentenced after conviction in federal corruption trial
Assassination of former Japanese prime minister hits close to home for Salisbury woman