Rowan library to host program on alternative education options

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, July 16 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury, RPL will partner with Salisbury Academy, Faith Academy Charter School, the Rowan County Homeschool Association, and North Carolinians for Home Education to offer a program, “Get Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.” The program will be an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to learn more about the different schooling options available to their children and families as Rowan County citizens.

“The pandemic upended traditional schooling in such a way that parents and caregivers are still left wondering what the best option for their children is,” said Amanda Brill, RPL’s Young Adult Librarian. “Options for schooling should be explored as much as possible so that Rowan County students are getting the best education they can. This program will give families a chance to speak directly with representatives of several different schools and homeschool associations so they can get a better idea of what educational avenue works best for their children’s needs.”

Programs like “Get Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County” allow RPL to continue to serve the community, introduce the public to local resources, and connect people to the information they need to make sound decisions for their children’s educational pathways.

“This program will be a great way to get citizens face-to-face with real representatives who can answer specific schooling questions in a no-pressure environment,” said Brill. “Rowan Public Library is happy to help community members find answers to their questions and learn more about the opportunities available to them.

This event is free and open to the public in the Stanback Auditorium at Rowan Public Library in Salisbury. Interested participants can email Amanda at Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-8268 for more information about the event.

