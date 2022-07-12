Rowan County announces Anna Bumgarner as new Director of Finance

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Anna Bumgarner has been announced as the new Director of Finance for Rowan County.

Bumgarner began working in local government in 2003 with Davie County Schools. In 2010, she started working for the City of Salisbury as the Purchasing Manager eventually becoming the Budget and Performance Manager. She was hired by Rowan County in 2021 as the Director of Purchasing and Contract Administration.

She will begin her new role with Rowan County as the Director of Finance on July 13, 2022.

Anna holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Appalachian State University. She currently resides in Mocksville, NC with her husband Todd and their two children. In her free time Anna enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

