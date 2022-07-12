NC DHHS Flu
Queens University Instructor named 24th Poet Laureate of the US

Creative writing instructor at Queens University of Charlotte, Ada Limón, named the newest Poet Laureate by the Library of Congress
Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ada Limón, a creative writing instructor in the College of Arts & Sciences at Queens University of Charlotte, has been named the 24th Poet Laureate of the U.S. by the Library of Congress.

Limón has taught at the university since 2014 in both Charlotte and Latin America as one of the core instructors in the Latin American track.

Limón will begin the position in the fall for the Library’s 2022-2023 literary season on Sept. 29 with a reading of her work in the Library of Congress Coolidge Auditorium in Washington, DC.

“The Carrying,” one of six books of poetry Limón has written, won the National Book Critics Circle Award for poetry and was named one of the top five poetry books of the year by the Washington Post.

“This recognition belongs to the teachers, poets, librarians and ancestors from all over the world that have been lifting up poetry for years,” said Limón in a press release by the Library of Congress. “I am humbled by this opportunity to work in the service of poetry and to amplify poetry’s ability to restore our humanity and our relationship to the world around us.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

