NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Potential city zoning changes draw criticism ahead of August vote

This is something that’s been in talks since early 2021. But one particular issue, the neighborhood zoning districts, has led to community pushback.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council met for the last time Monday to finalize discussions on the ‘Unified Development Ordinance’, the city’s updated zoning regulations in line with Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive plan.

This is something that’s been in talks since early 2021. But one particular issue, the neighborhood zoning districts, has led to community pushback.

The new neighborhood zone rule would allow neighbors or developers to build duplexes or larger developments in areas currently zoned for single-family housing.

Related: Charlotte City Council approves ordinance in hopes to ease affordable housing crisis

While supporters say this part of the UDO would provide affordable housing and modernize otherwise outdated regulations, opponents worry about this will alter Charlotte’s neighborhoods and accelerate gentrification.

“Do you enjoy traffic? Do you enjoy your schools not being served properly? We have to do something now to stop this so that we can do the right thing for the whole community, for the neighborhoods,” said John Fisher, who opposes the UDO.

“It makes it a lot easier for us to basically allow growth to happen at a lower cost and make sure that we’re taking concrete steps to combat Charlotte’s affordable housing process,” explained Sam Spencer, a member on the Planning Committee who supports the UDO.

If you live in a neighborhood with a Homeowners Association, your HOA rules will apply, regardless of what city council says about development where you live.

If you don’t have an HOA, it’ll be up to how The City Council votes in August.

However, ahead of a City Council election July 26th, opponents of the UDO hope to seize that opportunity to ultimately shut the revised UDO down.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Union County lake
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead after car drives off overpass
(File)
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing 7-year-old, injuring 3 others
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Sound study begins to help noisy neighborhoods around CLT Douglas Airport
Sound study begins to help noisy neighborhoods around CLT Douglas Airport
Federal judge sanctions City, CMS over failure to produce documents
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
Potential city zoning changes draw criticism ahead of August vote