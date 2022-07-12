Potential city zoning changes draw criticism ahead of August vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council met for the last time Monday to finalize discussions on the ‘Unified Development Ordinance’, the city’s updated zoning regulations in line with Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive plan.

This is something that’s been in talks since early 2021. But one particular issue, the neighborhood zoning districts, has led to community pushback.

The new neighborhood zone rule would allow neighbors or developers to build duplexes or larger developments in areas currently zoned for single-family housing.

While supporters say this part of the UDO would provide affordable housing and modernize otherwise outdated regulations, opponents worry about this will alter Charlotte’s neighborhoods and accelerate gentrification.

“Do you enjoy traffic? Do you enjoy your schools not being served properly? We have to do something now to stop this so that we can do the right thing for the whole community, for the neighborhoods,” said John Fisher, who opposes the UDO.

“It makes it a lot easier for us to basically allow growth to happen at a lower cost and make sure that we’re taking concrete steps to combat Charlotte’s affordable housing process,” explained Sam Spencer, a member on the Planning Committee who supports the UDO.

If you live in a neighborhood with a Homeowners Association, your HOA rules will apply, regardless of what city council says about development where you live.

If you don’t have an HOA, it’ll be up to how The City Council votes in August.

However, ahead of a City Council election July 26th, opponents of the UDO hope to seize that opportunity to ultimately shut the revised UDO down.

