Person injured in shooting, car wreck

They were being taken to an area hospital when the wreck happened.
One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a shooting and car wreck in Lancaster, S.C.
One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a shooting and car wreck in Lancaster, S.C.(WCJB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a shooting and car wreck in Lancaster, S.C.

Police say they responded to a wreck around 12:30 a.m. near Barr and Wylie streets. They were told the driver was taking someone who had been shot to an area hospital.

The person who was shot said he was walking to a home on Ferguson Street when he was shot. He said he then flagged down a car driving by, which was later involved in an accident.

The person shot was flown to another hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

While investigating the scene at Ferguson Street, police say they heard gunshots nearby at 2 a.m. They found three apartments at the Pardue Street Apartment Complex damaged by bullets, but no injuries were reported.

Police say they are not sure if the incidents were related.

Anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

