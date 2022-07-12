Mount Holly police chief to retire after 35 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper is retiring on July 31, after 35 years of policing in Gaston County, the city of Mount Holly announced Tuesday.

Roper was sworn in as a patrol officer for the Gastonia Police Department in 1987 and was appointed chief in Mount Holly in May 2013.

He has extensive experience in Investigations, Narcotics, and Tactical Team Operations, advanced NC Law Enforcement certification, a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Appalachian State University.

Roper was the recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in February 2019 and spearheaded the creation of the MHPD Annual Report that is released each year.

After Officer Tyler Herndon was killed in the line of duty in December 2020, Roper lead his department and community through their grieving and healing. As a result, the MHPD Memorial Plaza was designed and constructed, honoring not only Officer Herndon, but all law enforcement.

His voice and vision led to the many aspects considered and now incorporated into this Plaza.

“I want to thank Chief Roper for his many years of dedicated service to the City of Mount Holly,” said City Manager Miles Braswell in a press release. “The MHPD and the City as a whole have benefited tremendously with Chief in charge. He has worked tirelessly to consider others above himself and has made Mount Holly a safer place. His dedication to the police profession shows in the way he conducts himself, and this is reflective in the professional manner portrayed by the MHPD.”

City officials will announce Roper’s replacement before his retirement on July 31.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.