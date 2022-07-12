NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged in 2021 Rowan County crash that killed Salisbury woman

The collision happened on South Main Street near Camp Road.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man involved in a fatal crash in Rowan County in 2021 has now been charged, accused of causing the accident that took the life of a woman.

Jerry Wayne Overcash is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration.

The collision happened on South Main Street near Camp Road, just south of Salisbury around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, one driver was headed north on U.S. 29 when his white Honda crossed the center line, entered the southbound lanes near Camp Road and struck a white Nissan car.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Deasha Jones, the Nissan driver, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Honda driver, now identified as Jerry Overcash, Jr., was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition and has since recovered.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
(File)
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing 7-year-old, injuring 3 others
Alex Underwood, the former Chester County sheriff, is set to be sentenced in a federal court in...
Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff sentenced after conviction in federal corruption trial
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Emillio Robinson
Judge defers bond for Anderson Mall shooter to later date
Dr. Gardner’s superintendency with MGSD will commence pending release from the Rowan-Salisbury...
Dr. Jason Gardner named new Superintendent for Mooresville Graded School District
Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors,...
End of life planning roundtable to be held at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society
The Pursuit introduces Catawba students to the humanities through transformative texts and...
Catawba College receives $25,000 grant supporting The Pursuit