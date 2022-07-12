Man charged in 2021 Rowan County crash that killed Salisbury woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man involved in a fatal crash in Rowan County in 2021 has now been charged, accused of causing the accident that took the life of a woman.

Jerry Wayne Overcash is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration.

The collision happened on South Main Street near Camp Road, just south of Salisbury around 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, one driver was headed north on U.S. 29 when his white Honda crossed the center line, entered the southbound lanes near Camp Road and struck a white Nissan car.

No passengers were in either vehicle.

Deasha Jones, the Nissan driver, of Salisbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The Honda driver, now identified as Jerry Overcash, Jr., was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem in critical condition and has since recovered.

