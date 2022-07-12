Kannapolis Mayor: All downtown properties purchased by the City in 2015 are now “sold out.”

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - If the City of Kannapolis took a gamble in 2015 by purchasing 46 acres of downtown property, it now could be said that the gamble paid off, and paid off big. According to Mayor Darrell Hinnant, those parcels are all now spoken for.

“By the end of this year every parcel here in downtown will be committed, sold, on the way to either be permitted or under construction,” said Mayor Hinnant.

The vision that city leaders had in Kannapolis 7 years ago, is continuing to pay dividends beyond what was expected. In 2015 the city bought 46 acres of downtown property that consisted mostly of 8 blocks of empty or underused buildings. Now the area is thriving with new projects announced frequently, and it has sparked development in other parts of the city.

The Stadium Lofts project next to the Atrium Health Ballpark is expected to be complete late next year. It will have a restaurant, Towel City Tavern, on the first floor, along with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers offices and an expanded team store. The structure will also have apartments that will overlook Atrium Health Ballpark. It should open in late 2023.

But this is not the only project going up around Kannapolis.

“I never dreamed that we would have three projects underway in our downtown and three more projects underway out at the interstate at the same time,” Hinnant added.

Out on I-85 there’s a major project being built just off Lane Street. Metro 63 will house a wide variety of logistics companies; it should be completed next year. The firm plans to construct a new 755,928 square foot Class A speculative development. The facility will be built to house a wide variety of logistics users and will include a cross-dock configuration, 190 truck courts, 172 trailer drops, 490 parking spaces and 10 acres of auxiliary parking for additional trailer and/or auto parking.

Just across the interstate, the old Intimidators Ballpark is set for demolition this summer to make way for the Lakeshore Corporate Park. Fortius Capital Partners is a Concord-based developer who is partnering with Richardson Properties as the capital partner and Windsor Commercial as their general contractor on the project. The group plans to build three industrial buildings on the site, ranging from about 100,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet. The site will now be known as Lakeshore Corporate Park. The total development is expected to be approximately 600,000 to 660,000 square feet on about 31 acres of the site, with about $49 million in development costs.

Fortius plans to target manufacturing, assembly, and distribution companies to move into the buildings and bring hundreds of jobs to the City. Expected buildout is about three to five years. The developer will donate three acres at the north end of the site for the City to use for a future fire station.

Water and sewer infrastructure is almost complete for the Kannapolis Crossing development. Kannapolis Crossing is at Exit 65 and will include houses, restaurants, businesses, offices and more.

Closer to downtown the Pennant Square townhomes feature streets with names familiar to baseball fans. More than 40 units are already sold.

Also downtown many are waiting for the opening this fall of refurbished Swanee Theater as a live music venue. The theater will add to the rich mix of retails, restaurants, and services that are now in downtown along West Avenue.

“There’s a lot of shops, there’s a lot to do, there’s a lot to eat,” said17-years-old Vanessa Wightman.” “There’s just a lot to do.”

“I think it’s awesome. I love seeing all the new buildings and apartments going up, being able to ride down here without any problems,” said Jason Yundt of China Grove.

City leaders say look for more announcements on future projects over the coming weeks.

