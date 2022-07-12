Iredell County deputies arrest man for statutory rape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a juvenile was sexually assaulted.

A detective met with the victim in Northern Iredell County and identified 37-year-old Rodrigo Castro-Olvera as the suspect.

Through physical evidence gathered throughout the investigation, felony warrants were obtained for Castro-Olvera

Castro-Olvera was arrested on July 9 and charged with four counts of felony first-degree statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child.

He was issued a $1 million secured bond and is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center

