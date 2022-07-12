Iredell County deputies arrest man for statutory rape
The victim identified Rodrigo Castro-Olvera to detectives before he was arrested by Iredell County Sheriffs on July 9
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a juvenile was sexually assaulted.
A detective met with the victim in Northern Iredell County and identified 37-year-old Rodrigo Castro-Olvera as the suspect.
Through physical evidence gathered throughout the investigation, felony warrants were obtained for Castro-Olvera
Castro-Olvera was arrested on July 9 and charged with four counts of felony first-degree statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child.
He was issued a $1 million secured bond and is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.