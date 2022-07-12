NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Iredell County deputies arrest man for statutory rape

The victim identified Rodrigo Castro-Olvera to detectives before he was arrested by Iredell County Sheriffs on July 9
Rodrigo Castro-Olvera
Rodrigo Castro-Olvera(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a juvenile was sexually assaulted.

A detective met with the victim in Northern Iredell County and identified 37-year-old Rodrigo Castro-Olvera as the suspect.

Through physical evidence gathered throughout the investigation, felony warrants were obtained for Castro-Olvera

Castro-Olvera was arrested on July 9 and charged with four counts of felony first-degree statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense with a child.

He was issued a $1 million secured bond and is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood
Alex Underwood, the former Chester County sheriff, is set to be sentenced in a federal court in...
Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff sentenced after conviction in federal corruption trial
(File)
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing 7-year-old, injuring 3 others

Latest News

A study found that South Carolina is among the worst states in the nation at protecting people...
South Carolina ranks 49th out of 50 in new study ranking states medical debt collection policies
Shatley Springs Restaurant drew people in from as far away as Ohio.
Popular Shatley Springs Restaurant closes its doors
Multiple people are signed up to speak about school safety.
Safety expected to be top concern at CMS Board meeting
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east