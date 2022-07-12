NC DHHS Flu
Heat returns Tuesday; First Alert for storms the rest of the week

A First Alert is now in place Wednesday through Friday as another cool front heads our way.
A First Alert is now in place Wednesday through Friday as another cool front heads our way.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a couple of cooler-than-average days, we’ll be considerably hotter this afternoon with readings rebounding to near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies.

  • Higher heat and humidity today
  • First Alert: Wednesday thru Friday
  • Lowering weekend storms chances

There will be more humidity to go around as well, but there’s no real trigger for rain, so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch.

That changes midweek. A First Alert is now in place Wednesday through Friday as another cool front heads our way. The slow-moving front will stall across the WBTV viewing area, prompting several rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon and lingering through at least early Friday. Highs on Wednesday will make another run to near 90 degrees before readings back down to the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

The stalled front will basically wash out in place late in the week, so afternoon readings in the upper 80s are forecast for the weekend with lowering rain chances.  Still, isolated thunderstorms will likely pop up over the weekend, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

