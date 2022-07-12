Heat returns Tuesday; First Alert for storms the rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a couple of cooler-than-average days, we’ll be considerably hotter this afternoon with readings rebounding to near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Higher heat and humidity today

First Alert: Wednesday thru Friday

Lowering weekend storms chances

There will be more humidity to go around as well, but there’s no real trigger for rain, so outdoor plans should go off without a hitch.

After a nice 2-day break from the torrid heat we had to endure around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area last week, we're headed back up to near 90° for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains this afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/OTBshgASuH — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 12, 2022

That changes midweek. A First Alert is now in place Wednesday through Friday as another cool front heads our way. The slow-moving front will stall across the WBTV viewing area, prompting several rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon and lingering through at least early Friday. Highs on Wednesday will make another run to near 90 degrees before readings back down to the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT is in play now for Wednesday-Thursday-Friday, as rounds of showers and storms are likely around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LIJcdYTZ01 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 12, 2022

The stalled front will basically wash out in place late in the week, so afternoon readings in the upper 80s are forecast for the weekend with lowering rain chances. Still, isolated thunderstorms will likely pop up over the weekend, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

