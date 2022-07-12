NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement respond to reported wallaby in neighborhood

A video sent to WBTV shows what looks like a wallaby or kangaroo hopping around the Lineberger Park neighborhood
Wallaby spotted in Gastonia
Wallaby spotted in Gastonia(Bryan Southers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A possible wallaby was spotted in a Gastonia neighborhood on Monday.

A video sent to WBTV shows what looks like a wallaby or kangaroo hopping around the Lineberger Park neighborhood.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the neighborhood and found the person responsible for the animal, who says it is a wallaby. Officials will look to confirm and follow up on this.

Gaston County captain Matt Hensley said specialists are making sure they get the animal to a place where it belongs and is taken care of.

Hensley says the animal didn’t cause any problems or trouble and was just hanging out in the yard.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Union County lake
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead after car drives off overpass
(File)
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing 7-year-old, injuring 3 others
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Sound study begins to help noisy neighborhoods around CLT Douglas Airport
Sound study begins to help noisy neighborhoods around CLT Douglas Airport
Federal judge sanctions City, CMS over failure to produce documents
Charlotte car chase suspect makes second court appearance
Assassination of former Japanese prime minister hits close to home for Salisbury woman
Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff sentenced after conviction in federal corruption trial