First Alert Wednesday through Friday: Rounds of strong storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued Wednesday through Friday, with the chance for strong to severe storms late in the day, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

Scattered rain and storms linger for the weekend.

Isolated storms and lower 90s early next week.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated rain showers and storms possible, mainly confined to the NC mountains. Overnight low temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees.

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday through Friday, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas and brings scattered rain and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Wednesday through Friday high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 70s in the mountains.

This weekend will feature scattered storm chances for Saturday and Sunday, mainly for late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s in the mountains.

Stay weather aware for late day storms this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

