First Alert Wednesday through Friday: Rounds of strong storms possible

While most of the WBTV area will dry out as the day wears on, there may still be a parting thundershower in a few spots late today.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued Wednesday through Friday, with the chance for strong to severe storms late in the day, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

  • First Alert Wednesday through Friday: Late day strong to severe storms possible.
  • Scattered rain and storms linger for the weekend.
  • Isolated storms and lower 90s early next week.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated rain showers and storms possible, mainly confined to the NC mountains. Overnight low temperatures will range from 65 to 70 degrees.

Forecast high temps
Forecast high temps(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday through Friday, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas and brings scattered rain and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Wednesday through Friday high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, with upper 70s in the mountains.

This weekend will feature scattered storm chances for Saturday and Sunday, mainly for late in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s in the mountains.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for late day storms this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

